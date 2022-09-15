Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CRPOF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,212. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.69. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.86%.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

