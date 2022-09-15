Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 86,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Celsion Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsion will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Celsion Co. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 435.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

