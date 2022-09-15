Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Update

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 86,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Celsion Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $15.90.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsion will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
