Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Update

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at 70.00 on Thursday. Cembra Money Bank has a one year low of 70.00 and a one year high of 70.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 70.00.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMBNF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.