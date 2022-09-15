Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 583.2% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

