Centaur Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $985.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $360,724.00 and $985.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

