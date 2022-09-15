Centrality Trading Down 7.5% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CENNZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $138.84 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.