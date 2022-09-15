Centric Wealth Management Buys 184 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,637. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 76,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,651. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

