Centric Wealth Management Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,052 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 1,080,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

