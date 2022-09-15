Centric Wealth Management Purchases 3,622 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TJX traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 276,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.