Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Short Interest Update

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 891,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 841,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday. 614,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,264. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Cepton has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $80.16.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cepton will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cepton during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cepton during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPTN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.