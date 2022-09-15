Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Hits $3.54 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $565.54 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 981.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official website is link.smartcontract.com. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.