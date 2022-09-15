Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

RY stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 27,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

