Chemung Canal Trust Co. Buys 46,056 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 493.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.56. 192,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,704. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.42.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

