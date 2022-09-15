Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $10.21 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $254.62. 59,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,107. The firm has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.82. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

In other McDonald's news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

