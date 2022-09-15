Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $395.80. 203,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,934. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

