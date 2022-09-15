Chemung Canal Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.16. 924,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,062,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.