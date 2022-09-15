CherrySwap (CHE) Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges

CherrySwap (CHE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, CherrySwap has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CherrySwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CherrySwap has a market cap of $2.43 million and $259,376.00 worth of CherrySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 536.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.

CherrySwap launched on March 6th, 2021. CherrySwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,599,365 coins. The official website for CherrySwap is www.cherryswap.net/#/swap. CherrySwap’s official Twitter account is @CacheToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “CherrySwap is the automatic market-making protocol based on OKExChain(OEC). It adopts the mechanism of Automatic Market Maker (AMM) and aims to achieve self-driven liquidity creation with diversified functions such as liquidity mining, IFO, NFT, lottery, and DAO, so as to provide participants with the maximum value bonus.”

