Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 114,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,720. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I reduced their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

