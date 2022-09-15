Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 172.0% in August

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 172.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 4,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

