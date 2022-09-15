China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 753,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $3.25.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
