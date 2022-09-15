China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,136,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the August 15th total of 4,852,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,920.0 days.

China Power International Development Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of China Power International Development stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.52. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged. China Power International Development has a twelve month low of 0.52 and a twelve month high of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.51.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

