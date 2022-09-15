CHS Inc. (CHSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. CHS has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

