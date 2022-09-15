CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHSCL opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

