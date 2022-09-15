Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $192.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,240. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

