Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $7.04 on Monday. Cineplex has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.