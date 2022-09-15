Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 413,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.