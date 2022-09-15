Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,399,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 36,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.