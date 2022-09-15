Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.63

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.63 and traded as low as $12.56. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 3,675 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

