Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $326.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

