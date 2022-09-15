Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Update

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,646.0 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

