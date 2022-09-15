Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Shares Bought by Skaana Management L.P.

Skaana Management L.P. raised its position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,638 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clever Leaves by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 520,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLVRW remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

