CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $762.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $762.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017087 BTC.
- Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014113 BTC.
- Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About CloakCoin
CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,881,884 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
CloakCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
