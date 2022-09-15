Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$111.21.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$77.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$75.56 and a one year high of C$115.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2404922 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$90.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,546.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,953,434.07. In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$90.69 per share, with a total value of C$861,546.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,700 shares in the company, valued at C$7,953,434.07. Insiders have bought a total of 117,290 shares of company stock worth $10,301,952 in the last three months.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

