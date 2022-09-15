Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Purchases 4,482 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20.

Shares of COIN traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,877,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.14.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

