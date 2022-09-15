Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $123.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
