Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) CFO Acquires $51,750.00 in Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Gerard Campbell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comera Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRA opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.