Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.95.

NYSE CMA opened at $79.92 on Monday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 152.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $207,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Comerica by 115.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 132,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 71,059 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth $8,732,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 83.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

