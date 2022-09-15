Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 4.1%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.43. 44,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,139,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $392,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,051,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

