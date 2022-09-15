Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 4.1%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.43. 44,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,139,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.