Comparing ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX) & Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ITHAX Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 3 0 2.60

ITHAX Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.85%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.3% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions -42.41% N/A -14.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Lindblad Expeditions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $147.11 million 3.62 -$119.21 million ($2.48) -4.05

ITHAX Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions beats ITHAX Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company also provides luxury cycling and adventure tours worldwide under the DuVine name; active small group and private custom journeys throughout the United States national park under the Off the Beaten Path brand name; and curated active small group and private custom journeys that are centered around cinematic walks led by the local guides under the Classic Journeys name. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

