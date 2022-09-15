Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stake Trimmed by Stephens Group LLC

Stephens Group LLC reduced its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,230,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,693 shares during the period. Conn’s makes up 14.7% of Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stephens Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Conn’s worth $33,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Conn’s by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,254 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Conn’s by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 8,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

