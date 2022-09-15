ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

