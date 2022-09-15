Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

CNRD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Conrad Industries has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

