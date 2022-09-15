Contrasting Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avalara and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -19.76% -12.44% -4.81% Red Violet -1.30% -0.96% -0.90%

Risk and Volatility

Avalara has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 10 5 0 2.33 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Avalara presently has a consensus target price of $120.08, suggesting a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Avalara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Red Violet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avalara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalara and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $698.98 million 11.74 -$125.23 million ($1.78) -52.07 Red Violet $44.02 million 5.21 $650,000.00 ($0.05) -334.20

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalara. Red Violet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Violet beats Avalara on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Compliance Cloud Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and back filing services, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, reverse audits, audit defense, and specialized tax research. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

