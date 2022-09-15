Contrasting Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grab and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 16.35 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A Gravity $361.55 million 1.01 $59.35 million $7.23 7.30

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 4 10 0 2.60 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grab and Gravity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $5.55, indicating a potential upside of 88.26%. Given Grab’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab N/A -54.71% -37.79% Gravity 14.90% 23.29% 17.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Grab has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab beats Gravity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab



Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Gravity



Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 156 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

