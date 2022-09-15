CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CONX Price Performance

Shares of CONX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,164. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

Get CONX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in CONX by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CONX by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter worth $7,373,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CONX by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,434 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.