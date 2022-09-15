Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $142.44

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.44 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 126.25 ($1.53). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 16,960 shares.

Conygar Investment Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.34. The company has a market capitalization of £75.15 million and a P/E ratio of 231.82. The company has a current ratio of 54.06, a quick ratio of 35.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

