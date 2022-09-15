Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating) shares fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). 7,289,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 2,747,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

