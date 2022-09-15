Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Trading Up 1.5%

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Cordoba Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$55.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of exploration licenses under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Articles

