Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $18.34

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $17.56. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 207 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $830.70 million, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,804,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,114,000 after buying an additional 3,544,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

