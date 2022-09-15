Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Core & Main Trading Up 1.1 %

CNM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,394. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,972,000 after acquiring an additional 770,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after acquiring an additional 415,368 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.