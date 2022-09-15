Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.
CNM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,394. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.
In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $488,884.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
